Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 16,345 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 0.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,928,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,537,508. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

