Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 5,093 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,579,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 23,533,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.