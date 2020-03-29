Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

