Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 4,887 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

PG traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. 16,072,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

