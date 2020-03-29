Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 78,240 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after buying an additional 837,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,654,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,823,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

