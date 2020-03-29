Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $329,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,368. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.