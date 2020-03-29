Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $425,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,130,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306,117. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.