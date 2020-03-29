Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. 2,159,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,060. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

