Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $283,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.94 on Friday, hitting $242.45. 4,879,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.25 and its 200 day moving average is $265.32. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

