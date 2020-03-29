Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $394,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $7.60 on Friday, reaching $68.78. 20,403,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,968,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

