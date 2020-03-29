Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.67. 12,289,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

