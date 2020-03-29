Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

