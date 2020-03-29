Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.13 on Friday, reaching $254.24. 9,513,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

