Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Nicolet Bankshares makes up approximately 1.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.17% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $601.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.