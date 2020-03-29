Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,852,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,148. The firm has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

