Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. 53,372,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,186,809. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

