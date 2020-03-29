Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,083,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

