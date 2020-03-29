Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,114,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,927. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

