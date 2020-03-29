Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 16,901 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. 1,316,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

