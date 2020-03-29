Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 6,426 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,426 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

