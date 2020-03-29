Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $1.18 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.