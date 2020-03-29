Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,366,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The stock has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

