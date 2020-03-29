Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. 15,468,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

