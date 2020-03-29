Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 807,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,603. The company has a market capitalization of $620.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

