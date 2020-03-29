Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,538,700 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 27th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $159.22. 3,396,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.