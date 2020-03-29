SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.33-0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.6 million.SWK also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.63-1.66 EPS.

Shares of SWKH opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. SWK has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.02.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

