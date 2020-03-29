Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Update

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,188,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 27th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.44. 6,111,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Tallgrass Energy has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

