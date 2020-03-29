Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.76. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 44,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89.

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

