Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

TMHC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

