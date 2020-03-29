Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

