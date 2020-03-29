Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TX. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

TX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 381,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Ternium has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 200,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 66.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ternium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 355,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

