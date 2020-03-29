TheStreet Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.25.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. 1,689,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.92. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220,592 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 166,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

