Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.21. 851,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,080. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

