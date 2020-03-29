Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.41.

TLRY stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 55,130,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

