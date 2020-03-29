TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE TSU traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

