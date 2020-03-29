Titus Wealth Management Sells 124 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Titus Wealth Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,266,881,000 after buying an additional 1,768,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.70. 57,042,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

