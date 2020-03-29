Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Update

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,219,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 27th total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,506,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 35.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 1,361,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $333.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

