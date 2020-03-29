Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,353. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

