Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.75 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 563,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,224. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $201.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

