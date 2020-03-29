Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.14 million.Tronox also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

TROX stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

