Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,042. Tronox has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $13,854,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

