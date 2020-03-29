TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNP. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE TNP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. Analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

