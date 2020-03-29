TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

TNP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 1,652,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.