Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.00

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and traded as high as $71.05. Tucows shares last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 9,575 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $721.59 million and a P/E ratio of 47.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

