Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

TUFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

TUFN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 248,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,558,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

