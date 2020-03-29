Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.
TUFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.
TUFN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 248,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,558,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
