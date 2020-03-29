Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 321,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,248. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

