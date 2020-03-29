Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $6.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.