U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

