Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

UBER traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 40,248,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,345,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

