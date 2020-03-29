UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 6,181,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

